Joyce Marie Osik, 79, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Joyce was born in New Britain, on Jan. 15, 1940, to the late John and Mary Andrukiewicz of New Britain. Joyce was born and raised in New Britain. She graduated from Mary Immaculate Academy and had a fulfilling career as a secretary working for several area companies, including Heublein Inc.and Northeast Utilities. She loved sewing, knitting, making jewelry, reading biographies and watching her favorite classic movies. Joyce was a beautiful, loving and caring lady with a great sense of humor. She was a kind and thoughtful soul who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Christine Andruss; son, Kenneth Osik and her sisters, Kathryn Bak and Marcia Wohlfert. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shannon and her husband, Carmen, Courtney, Ryan, Eric and Kay and by her beloved great-grandchildren, Logan, Landon, and Peyton.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Karen Daugherty.
The family would also like to thank the staff at Autumn Lake Healthcare.
Joyce's family will hold a celebration of her life and memories on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 6 p.m., at 154 Porters Pass, in Kensington. Consider a donation to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (https://ww5.komen.org).
