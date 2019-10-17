|
|
Jozef Jan Rozycki, 83, of New Britain, died on Wedsneday, Oct. 16, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Zuzanna (Pluta) Rozycka. He also leaves his children, Marcin, Jolanta and Marzena and husband, Krzysztof; his five grandchildren; his two great-grandchildren and two siblings in Poland.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., in New Britain. He will be laid to rest in his hometown of Padew Narodowa, Poland. To share a memory with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019