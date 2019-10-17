Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021

Jozef Jan Rozycki

Add a Memory
Jozef Jan Rozycki Obituary
Jozef Jan Rozycki, 83, of New Britain, died on Wedsneday, Oct. 16, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Zuzanna (Pluta) Rozycka. He also leaves his children, Marcin, Jolanta and Marzena and husband, Krzysztof; his five grandchildren; his two great-grandchildren and two siblings in Poland.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., in New Britain. He will be laid to rest in his hometown of Padew Narodowa, Poland. To share a memory with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jozef's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now