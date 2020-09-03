Jozef Kazimierz Gut, 80, of New Britain, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born in Poland to the late Franciszek and Karolina Gut, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1992. Jozef was a talented mechanic and welder and a general handyman. Whenever something was in need of repair, he always seemed to have just the piece that would fix it. Jozef was also an expert grower of tomatoes and vegetables and always had a bountiful harvest. His family, however brought him the most happiness. He loved spending time with and caring for his grandchildren who fondly called him "Dziadzia." He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Left to mourn his passing is his beloved wife, Jadwiga; his children: Jaroslaw Gut and wife Maria, Marek Gut and wife Elizabeth, Greg Gut and Marzena Snit and husband Jerry; his adored grandchildren: David, Ewelina, Mathew, Dennis, Alexander, Emily, Sebastian and Daniel and his cherished great-granddaughter, Sophia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 4 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Please note that masks and social distancing practices are required. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.