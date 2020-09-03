1/1
Jozef Kazimierz Gut
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jozef's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jozef Kazimierz Gut, 80, of New Britain, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born in Poland to the late Franciszek and Karolina Gut, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1992. Jozef was a talented mechanic and welder and a general handyman. Whenever something was in need of repair, he always seemed to have just the piece that would fix it. Jozef was also an expert grower of tomatoes and vegetables and always had a bountiful harvest. His family, however brought him the most happiness. He loved spending time with and caring for his grandchildren who fondly called him "Dziadzia." He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Left to mourn his passing is his beloved wife, Jadwiga; his children: Jaroslaw Gut and wife Maria, Marek Gut and wife Elizabeth, Greg Gut and Marzena Snit and husband Jerry; his adored grandchildren: David, Ewelina, Mathew, Dennis, Alexander, Emily, Sebastian and Daniel and his cherished great-granddaughter, Sophia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 4 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Please note that masks and social distancing practices are required. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burritt Hill Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved