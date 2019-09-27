|
|
Jozef L. Radek, 76, of Bristol, passed away Sept. 26.
Born in Poland, Jozef was a long time resident of New Britain and later Bristol. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed walks around town and while in Poland he enjoyed trail hiking and would bring home any mushrooms he found to show his family. Jozef was most proud of his time as a mine worker in his younger years in Poland, as well as working on his family's farm.
Jozef is survived by his wife of 54 years, Zenona (Pawelec) Radek; his daughter, Grazyna "Grace" Kania and her fiancé, Jesse, of Plainville; his sons, Leszek "Les" Radek and his wife, Bozena, of Berlin, and Mariusz Radek and fiancé, Toya, of Berlin; his sisters, Elzbieta Cieslak and Krystyna Radek and many other relatives in Poland; his nine treasured grandchildren, John Kania, Magdaline Ackers and her husband, Nic, Lucas, Dominic, Julia, Izabella, Anthony, Catherine, and Victoria Radek; his cherished great-grand daughter, Gabriella Ackers and two nieces, Aneta Augustyniak and Wioleta Zajk.
Funeral services are Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., from the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., followed by the Liturgy of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, Broad St., Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Burritt St. all in New Britain. Visiting hours at the funeral home are Monday, Sept. 30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, to leave an online condolence or to view Jozef's Everlasting Memorial Tribute Movie, visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019