Julian Martinez, 70, of New Britain, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at home. Born in Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Jose Martinez and Maria (Zayas) Martinez. Julian was a New Britain resident since 1967 and was a member of St. Mary Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth Martinez and Janet Martinez; five brothers, Hector Martinez, Jose Martinez I, Jose Martinez II, Edwin Martinez, and Domingo Martinez; three sisters, Daisy Martinez, Gladys Martinez, and Evelyn Martinez; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the family, c/o Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., New Britain, CT 06051

