Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
1050 Flanders Rd.
Southington, CT
Karen (DePietro) Conroy

Karen (DePietro) Conroy Obituary
Karen (DePietro) Conroy, 74, of Southington, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. She was the wife of Dennis P. Conroy.
She was born Aug. 22, 1945, in Hartford, the daughter of the late Frank "Frenchy" and Helen (D'Amato) DePietro. She was a transcriptionist for New England Transcribing. She served as first lady for the Governor's Foot Guard and as a Hostess for many functions with CT Governors. She loved going to the casinos, enjoyed going on cruises. Karen was a fan of UConn women's basketball and the NY Yankees and was an avid reader.
Besides her husband, Dennis, she is survived by her 2 sons, Kevin Conroy and his wife Lisa of Southington and Michael Conroy of Cromwell. She also leaves a sister, Donna (DePietro) Anderson of Enfield; a brother, Kenneth DePietro of Atlanta, GA, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Frank DePietro.
A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday 10 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Memorial calling hours will be Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the 1st Co. Governor's Foot Guard Trustees, P.O. Box 1771, Hartford, CT 06144. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020
