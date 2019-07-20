Services A.W. Carlson Funeral Home 45 Franklin Square New Britain , CT 06051 (860) 225-6361 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM A.W. Carlson Funeral Home 45 Franklin Square New Britain , CT 06051 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Ann Church 101 North St. New Britain , CT View Map Kathleen (Romano) Muratori

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Kathleen (Romano) Muratori, 95, of New Britain, widow of Dino Muratori, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A caring and gentlewoman, Kathleen deeply loved her family and friends. This was reciprocated by all who were blessed to be in her life. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Albert and Margaret (Garbellini) Romano. Kathleen was a graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1942. She worked at Landers during the war years and later Fafnir Bering. She retired in 1986 from Central Connecticut State University, having worked in building maintenance for fourteen years. Kathleen was a member of St. Ann Church of the Saint Joachim Parish in New Britain, St. Ann Ladies' Guild, St. Ann Seniors, The New Britain Senior Center, and the Italian Fraternal Society. She was always active in her children and grandchildren's lives, whether in parent's clubs, attending sporting events, or just playing endless cards and Monopoly games with them.

Surviving are two sons, Dean Muratori and his wife, Anne of New Britain, and Albert Muratori and his wife, Ruth, also of New Britain; a daughter, Nancy Moran, and her husband, Richard Ladizki of Berlin; six grandchildren, Matt Moran and his wife, Rebecca of Simsbury, James Moran and his wife, Winnie of San Diego, Calif., Karen Petersen and her husband, Tron of Newington, Stefan Muratori and his wife, Gabriella of Avon, Kathleen Muratori of West Hartford, and Gina Muratori of New Britain. Kathleen was also blessed with five great-grandchildren, Willow, and Jack Petersen; and Daniel, William, and Charles Moran. She had several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Monday 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 12 p.m. at St. Ann Church, 101 North St., New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann Church of St. Joachim Parish. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com. Published in New Britain Herald from July 20 to July 23, 2019