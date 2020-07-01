Kathy Ann (Blodgett) Holland
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Ann Holland was born Kathy Ann Blodgett on March 18, 1953 in Peoria, IL. Kathy passed away in her home surrounded by family and friends on June 22, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. Kathy was a member of the US Navy from 1972-1976. She retired from Robinson and Cole of Hartford in 2016 after 30 years as a legal secretary.
Kathy is preceded in death by her husband, Craig R. Holland of Newington, CT. Kathy is survived by her son, Nick (Kristen) of Breignsville, PA and daughter Kylie (Bobby) of Newington, CT. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Jade, Isabella, Victor, Kallie, RJ, and Derrick as well as her mother, Elizabeth A Blodgett and sister, Karen A.Hein (Daniel) Midland MI,and nephew and niece Jonathan of Austin and Christina (Andre) Koh Lanta, Thailand and the numerous members of the "family of her heart".
Kathy will be buried in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Middletown on a date to be announced. Donations in her honor to SPCA of Connecticut. www.spcact.org/makeadonation

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved