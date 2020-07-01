Kathy Ann Holland was born Kathy Ann Blodgett on March 18, 1953 in Peoria, IL. Kathy passed away in her home surrounded by family and friends on June 22, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. Kathy was a member of the US Navy from 1972-1976. She retired from Robinson and Cole of Hartford in 2016 after 30 years as a legal secretary.
Kathy is preceded in death by her husband, Craig R. Holland of Newington, CT. Kathy is survived by her son, Nick (Kristen) of Breignsville, PA and daughter Kylie (Bobby) of Newington, CT. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Jade, Isabella, Victor, Kallie, RJ, and Derrick as well as her mother, Elizabeth A Blodgett and sister, Karen A.Hein (Daniel) Midland MI,and nephew and niece Jonathan of Austin and Christina (Andre) Koh Lanta, Thailand and the numerous members of the "family of her heart".
Kathy will be buried in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Middletown on a date to be announced. Donations in her honor to SPCA of Connecticut. www.spcact.org/makeadonation
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.