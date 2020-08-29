1/1
Kathy (Wisk) Olandt
Kathy (Wisk) Olandt, 73, of New Britain, CT passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT at New Britain General. Kathy was born in New Britain, CT and was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Horvath) Wisk. She worked for several years as a telephone operator for Southern New England Telephone and was a commissioner for the City of New Britain Zoning Board of Appeals.
Kathy is survived by her beloved husband Carl Olandt, her daughter Mary-Dawn Passerella, her son Robert Olandt and his wife Lisa and son Scott Olandt, her sister Roberta Flannery, she is also survived by her six grandchildren, Victorianna, Rylan, Joseph, Brianna, Ethan and Chayson and her nephew Johnny Flannery.
Funeral rites for Kathy will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1755 Stanley St. New Britain, CT. Everyone is asked to go directly to the Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org To extend condolences to the Olandt family or to share a memory of Kathy, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Aug. 29, 2020.
