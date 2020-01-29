Home

Services
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill
332 Burritt St.
New Britain, CT
Kazimiera Malec

Kazimiera Malec Obituary
Kazimiera Malec, 90, of New Britain, beloved wife of Ludwik Malec, died on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Grazyna Niewiadomska; her grandson, Jakub Niewiadomski and wife, Anna Pycinska; her granddaughter, Marta Cebulska and her great-grandchildren, Jakub, Julek and Kamila. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, Jan. 31 from 4-8:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. She will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
