Kazimiera Malec, 90, of New Britain, beloved wife of Ludwik Malec, died on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Grazyna Niewiadomska; her grandson, Jakub Niewiadomski and wife, Anna Pycinska; her granddaughter, Marta Cebulska and her great-grandchildren, Jakub, Julek and Kamila. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, Jan. 31 from 4-8:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. She will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 29, 2020