Kazimierz Filipkowski, 86, of New Britain, died on Monday, July 13, 2020. Born in Poland to the late Bronislawa and Jan Filipkowski, he immigrated to the U.S. with his family 1982. Kazimierz was a one of a kind gentleman. He loved to grocery shop and stock up on all the great deals at the store. Wherever he was, Polka music would always be playing and you'd hear him singing along. His melodic voice also resounded in church when he sang his praises to the Lord. Kazik was a big fan of the Polonia Falcon Soccer Team and never missed watching a game. His sense of humor and smile will be remembered by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Irena; his children: Marek, Andrzej, Ewa Milliard and husband Robert and Elzbieta Lazicki and husband Andrzej; his adored grandchildren: Justin, Adam, Christopher, Robert, Daniel and Izabela and his cherished great-grandchildren: Joseph, Alyssa and Jordan. In addition to his parents, Kazimierz was predeceased by his daughter, Bozena and his seven siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery immediately following the Mass. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.