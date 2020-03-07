|
|
Kazimierz Spaczynski, 91, beloved husband of Elda (Soli) Spaczynski, of New Britain, passed away March 3, 2020. He was born in Lublin, Poland, proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a retiree of Stanley Works. He is also survived by his daughter, Sandra Hostetler (James) of Middletown, CT.
Family and friends are invited to Celebrate his Life, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with visiting hours from 4-7PM at New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, with a Prayer Service at 6:30pm followed by military honors at 7pm, all at the funeral home. For a full obituary, directions or online messages, please visit newbritainsagarino.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 7, 2020