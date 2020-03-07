Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444

Kazimierz Spaczynski

Add a Memory
Kazimierz Spaczynski Obituary
Kazimierz Spaczynski, 91, beloved husband of Elda (Soli) Spaczynski, of New Britain, passed away March 3, 2020. He was born in Lublin, Poland, proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a retiree of Stanley Works. He is also survived by his daughter, Sandra Hostetler (James) of Middletown, CT.
Family and friends are invited to Celebrate his Life, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with visiting hours from 4-7PM at New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, with a Prayer Service at 6:30pm followed by military honors at 7pm, all at the funeral home. For a full obituary, directions or online messages, please visit newbritainsagarino.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kazimierz's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -