Keith R. Davis, 87, of Southington, husband of Judith (Kitchen) Davis, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain. Born in St. Paul, Minn., Keith was a former New Britain and Berlin resident, before moving to Southington, in 2009. He received his bachelor's degree in business administration from Bethel College in St. Paul, Minn., in 1958. Before college, he joined the United States Navy and served during the Korean Conflict. Keith worked as financial director for Klingberg Family Centers for eight years and later for Wheeler Clinic for seventeen years, retiring in 1997. Keith was a passionate Christian and a longstanding member of Wellspring Church in Kensington, where he served in several positions. He was also a member of the American Legion.

Besides his wife Judy, Keith is survived by two sons, Peter Davis and his wife, Lisa of New Britain, and Jonathan Davis and his wife, Jody also of New Britain; nine grandchildren, Alicia Watkins and her husband, Paul Obarowski, Tyler Watkins and his wife, Sarah, Spencer Watkins, MaryJane Davis, Noah Davis and his wife, Victoria, Ashley Cook, Hope Davis, Jacob Davis, and Joshua Davis; four great-grandchildren, Samantha Watkins, Carter Cook, Madison Cook, and Everly Davis; several nieces and nephews. Keith was predeceased by one brother, Harold Davis.

A celebration of Keith's life will be held on SATURDAY, Aug. 3, 11 a.m. at Wellspring Church, 222 Lincoln St., Kensington, CT 06037. Calling hours are THURSDAY, Aug. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Donations in Keith's name may be made to Wellspring Church. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com. Published in New Britain Herald from July 25 to July 28, 2019