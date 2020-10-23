Ken Norton, of Old Saybrook passed away on October 20, 2020. He died peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Born to Howard and Genevieve Norton on November 9, 1954, Ken was raised in Ossining, NY but called Saybrook his home for the last thirty years.
Educated as a cartographer Ken excelled in the age-old craft of hand-made maps. However, as a true artist, he worked in a variety of mediums. He took pleasure in Old Saybrook's beauty and enjoyed the opportunities it offered: fresh and saltwater fishing and crabbing in the Long Island Sound.
Ken loved staying abreast of current events, reading and arguing politics, and tackling challenging crossword puzzles. A faithful New York Yankees fan, he enjoyed a good baseball game. His hobbies also included collecting comic books and trading cards.
Most important to Ken was his family. Left to remember him with love are his sisters Ginny Norton and Kathleen (Dennis) Kooney both of Croton-on-Hudson, NY and his brothers James (Phyllis) Norton of Kensington, CT and Howard (Colette) Norton of Jacksonville, FL., and several nephews and nieces: Paul and Jennifer Kooney, Nicole and Fernando Dinis, Andrew and Christine Norton, Timothy Norton, Bryan and Shanna Norton, Michael and Jessica Norton as well as his great-nephews, Colin and Jack Kooney, Benjamin and William Norton, Matteo and Logan Dinis and his great-niece, Harper Norton. Ken also leaves his loving companion Sally Farmer.
A private memorial mass will be held celebrating Ken's life and love. In lieu of flowers or donations the family reminds you to cherish your loved ones and appreciate life's many gifts. Please perform a random act of kindness and pay it forward to make the world a better place. To send a condolence, please visit farrellfuneralhome.com.