Kenneth A. Malinowski
1956 - 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Kenneth A. Malinowski of New Britain, CT on August 15, 2020. Born and raised in the City of New Britain a city which he cherished and supported, he served the City as the Director of Community Development.
Predeceased by his parents Irene and Stanley Malinowski, he leaves behind the love of his life of 43 years of marriage wife Michelle, dog Jameson and cat Meezu, his loving brother Donald, godson Matthew and niece Jessica. His favorite uncle in the whole world, Henry "Uncle Buck" Buckowski, "Dork" cousins Laurene and Brian Buckowski. His Litchfield County family, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Irene and Michael Landry, niece Kimberley Landry Wallengren, husband Jason and their children Bellamy and Leiden, and niece Katherine Alibozak, and husband Mitch. Also, his family in England, Kathy and Chris Rayers, their daughter Sophie, and Wally and Catherine Leonard with their sons James and Hugh.
Ken was a true Renaissance Man, a connoisseur of fine food, wine, bourbon and whiskey, and a phenomenal chef. A true lover of nature, Ken was an avid gardener and many reaped the fruits of his prized vegetable garden and kitchen, a skilled fly fisherman and golfer were among his many talents. His wit and caustic tongue were his trademark, along with a loving heart to all who knew him and he respected. Ken's passing will be long felt by those who loved him and the City he so treasured throughout his life. We are grateful for the love and support of the Mayor of the City of New Britain, Erin Stewart, Justin Dorsey, Chief of Staff of the City of New Britain, family and countless friends. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at a future date, for information please email: malinowskim@ccsu.edu and dmalin54@gmail.com.
Donations in Ken's memory may be made to World Central Kitchen, www.wck.org, The Jacques Pepin Foundation, www.jp.foundation, and the New Britain Boys & Girls Club, www.bgclubnb.org, and New Britain Police Athletic League c/o Officer Jared Barsaleau, 10 Chestnut Street, New Britain, CT 06051. The New Britain Memorial- Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Avenue New Britain, CT 06053 is assisting Kenneth's family with his arrangements.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
August 18, 2020
I hope you are tying on a grey ghost and your new Hopyard is Teeming with big Browns...i am so glad to have watched you catch your last one here...you are missed.
John Nedosko
Friend
