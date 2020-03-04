Home

Kenneth "Cowboy" Augustine


1958 - 2020
Kenneth "Cowboy" Augustine Obituary
Kenneth "Cowboy" Augustine, 61, of New Britain, CT transitioned from Life Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Kenneth was born on June 28, 1958 in New Orleans, LA and was the son of the late Rev. Louis and Catherine (Smith) Augustine, Jr. He graduated from Joseph S. Clark Senior High School in New Orleans, LA and moved to Connecticut in 1987 and in 1988 he met the love of his life Betty Claytor. Kenneth and Betty cherished thirty-one wonderful years together until his death. He was a man of great courage and strength, with a big heart who loved the Lord. We will always honor "Cowboy" and the unconditional love he had for Betty and family. His legacy will always live on through all who knew and loved him. He will be truly missed.
Kenneth leaves to cherish his beloved partner Betty Claytor, her sons, grandchildren and great grandchild. Seven siblings, Rev. Louis Augustine, III (Ardieth), Guy Augustine (Lauren), Milo Augustine (Deborah), Elish Forman (Rogers III), his twin brother Leonard Augustine (Irene J.), Minister Sedonia Augustine, Rev. Erica Traub (Emmanuel). Beloved friends Rev. Minnie Mobley, Robin Williams, Shelia West. His seven aunts, three uncles and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kenneth was predeceased by his three brothers Michael Augustine, David Augustine and Miles Augustine.
Homegoing Celebration for Cowboy will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mustard Seed Christian Church located at First Church of Christ Congregational, 830 Corbin Ave., New Britain, CT with the Pastor Rogers Forman, III, presiding. Committal service and final resting place will be in Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at Mustard Seed Christian Church Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the Augustine family or to share a memory of "Cowboy", please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
