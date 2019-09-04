Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map

Kenneth C. Bengston

Kenneth C. Bengston Obituary
Kenneth C. Bengston, 74, beloved husband of Caroline (Zmenyak) Bengston, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, Sept.1, 2019.
Ken was born in New Britain and was son to the late Carl and Helen (Kendall) Bengston. Ken also proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and retired from the City of New Britain, Parks and Recreation Dept.
In addition to his wife, Caroline, he will be dearly missed by his sisters; Kendal Stone and her husband, Michael, of Virginia and their children, and Karen LaPeruta of Plainville. He also leaves several nieces, nephews and extended family; including sister-in-law, Theresa Nome; her two children, Erik and Ben; sister-in-law, Andrea Liberno her husband, Michael, and daughter, Lexi.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m., at New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave,, New Britain. Join the family on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., to Celebrate Ken's Life, including a Prayer Service at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. For directions, view detailed obituary or online messages, visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
