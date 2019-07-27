Home

Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
195 S. Main St.
New Britain, CT
Kenneth Frederic Lewis


1926 - 2019
Kenneth Frederic Lewis Obituary
Kenneth Frederic Lewis, 93, of New Britain, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Kenneth was born on March 20, 1926, in Boston, Mass. He was a devoted son of the late Russell and Mary Katherine (Bagley) Lewis.
Kenneth attended schools in Boston, before serving in the Army during World War II. He works 20 years for the Western Union Company in Boston, as well as 23 years for the Bank of Boston. He retired at the age of 70 and moved to New Britain, Conn., where he became a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church (Divine Providence Parish).
Kenneth is survived by his beloved twin sister, Barbara J. Bacon of New Britain; several nieces and nephews, Karen Christiansen, Wendy Zdunczyk, Keith Bacon, Kenneth Bacon, and Mark Bacon; and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 195 South Main St., New Britain, followed by entombment at St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Published in New Britain Herald from July 27 to July 30, 2019
