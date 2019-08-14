|
Krystyna (Dzierlatka) Dobrzynski, 81, formerly of New Britain, died on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. She was born in a small village in Poland, to the late Czeslaw and Stefania (Bryska) Dzierlatka. Krystyna began her career as a pharmacy technician in Poland, but then moved to the U.S. with her daughter, Dagmara, in 1972 and worked in the manufacturing industry. She was employed by Corbin Russwin and retired after many years of service. She was an independent, single mother, who strived to do her best for herself and her daughter, and was a generous person to all she knew. She loved to garden and had a garden that was the envy of her neighborhood.
After retiring, Krystyna moved to Chicago and began her second career as a full-time Babcia. She loved her grandchildren very much and delighted in all children, in particular, her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. In her later years, she suffered from dementia, which was a cruel fate to her and her family. She now is continuing to fulfill her aspirations in Heaven. Left to mourn her passing is her beloved daughter, Dagmara Scalise and husband, Steven; her precious grandchildren, Katrina, Julian, and Hope Scalise; her sister, Wanda Oja; her brothers, Stefan, Zdzislaw, Roman, and Wesley Dzierlatka; her cousin, Czeslaw Dzierlatka and wife, Krystyna; her sisters-in-law, Mariola, and Halina Dzierlatka, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Regina Nosek; her brothers, Czeslaw and Kazimierz, and her sister-in-law, Palma Dzierlatka.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 5-7 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A brief visitation at Burritt Hill will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019