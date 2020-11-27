Krystyna Jakiel, loving mother and wife, was embraced by the hands of the Holy Father on Sunday evening Nov. 22. Krystyna was joyously welcomed to the world March 13, 1957 by her loving parents, Anna & Heronim Mordasiewicz in Radzilow, Poland.
Krystyna arrived in the U.S. and made New Britain her home in July of 1979. Krystyna's work-ethic was unparalleled, she was a 35-year long team member at Stanley Black & Decker. Krystyna will continue to follow in spirit her devoted husband Richard Jakiel Sr. and his mother Kazimiera Jakiel, her beautiful daughter Claudia Jakiel and her fiancé Zachary Leasure, her charismatic son Richard Jakiel Jr. and his girlfriend Jennifer Philbrook, her loving nephew Damian Szalkowski, her loving niece Joanna Szalkowska, brother Zbigniew and his wife Krystyna Mordasiewicz, and many other cousins, family members, and friends. Krystyna's welcoming to eternal life with the Holy Father was preceded by her parents, Anna and Heronim Mordasiewicz, her sisters Maryla Szalkowska & Lucyna Mordasiewicz, and her father-in-law Eugeniusz Jakiel.
Those who knew Krystyna knew her by her welcoming and warm smile followed by updates on her children's lives, who were the light of her world and whom she was extremely proud of. Krystyna was an avid reader, loved to gain knowledge, and had a keen eye for detail. Krystyna loved to cook and her holiday food spread will be most missed by her family. Krystyna was a devoted Catholic, and along with her family, loyal parishioner of Holy Cross Church.
Krystyna's wish for a Catholic Mass held in Polish will be fulfilled at Holy Cross Church on Monday Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery. A procession to the church will form at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Krystyna's children invite you to offer your condolences via visiting hours on Sunday, Nov. 29 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the New Britain Memorial/ Donald D. Sagarino Funeral home, flowers can be sent there as well. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainmemorialsagarino.com.