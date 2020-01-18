|
Krystyna Klecha, 72, of New Britain, widow of Kazimierz Klecha, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 16, 2020. She was born in Poland, arriving in the states in 1971, and settling in New Britain. She was a retiree of Stanley Works, after over 30 years of service. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her son; Tom and Maggie Klecha of Burlington, her precious three grandchildren, her nieces, Agnieszka and Marta, with their families and many friends. She was also predeceased by her son, Krzysztof Klecha.
A time of visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 from 4-7pm at New Britain Memorial Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain. Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 9AM from the funeral home, followed by her funeral liturgy at 10AM in Holy Cross Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For directions or online messages, visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
