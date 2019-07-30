Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Interment
Following Services
Sacred Heart Cemetery

Krystyna T. (Scierka) Majewski


1945 - 2019
Krystyna T. (Scierka) Majewski Obituary
Krystyna T. (Scierka) Majewski, 74, of New Britain, passed peacefully to her eternal reward at home on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born in Germany, lived in New Britain most of her life and was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church. She is survived by her brothers, Richard H. (& Mimi) Scierka, Sr. of Norfolk, Va., and Anthony K. Scierka of Chester, Conn., her nieces and nephews and many friends at Marian Heights. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, followed by interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Daughters of Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 314 Osgood Ave., New Britain, CT 06053. For directions, online messages or complete obituary, visit newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019
