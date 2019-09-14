Home

New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
8:30 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
Liturgy
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Farmington Ave.
New Britain, CT
Krzysztof Rokicki


1940 - 2019
Krzysztof Rokicki Obituary
Krzysztof Rokicki, 79, of Berlin, died peacefully at home, after a long illness on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
He was born in Poland and was the son of the late Antoni and Bronislawa Rokicki. He was an orthopedic technician at Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Newington. He loved his job, had an inventor mind and was very talented with his hands. He was a family man and cared deeply for his grandsons.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Lucyna Rokicki, and his son, Andrzej Rokicki, and his wife, Anna. He leaves his beloved grandsons, Adam, and Jacob Rokicki. He is also survived by a brother in Poland, Jozef Rokicki and his wife, Wieslawa; a niece with her husband, Wieslawa, and Larry Labbe of Kensington; and a niece, Teresa Warszycka, and her children, Pawel, Elzebieta, and Piotr, all in Poland.
He was predeceased by two brothers, his twin brother, Hieronim Rokicki, and Stanislaw Rokicki.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the New Britain Memorial Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, (directions; exit 37 off I-84 tale a right at the exit, the funeral home is 1 ½ miles on your right.
Funeral service will start at the funeral home on Monday, Sept. 16, at 8:30 a.m. and will follow by a funeral liturgy at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, Farmington Ave., New Britain. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
To share a memory or online condolences please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019
