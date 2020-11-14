1/1
Krzysztof "Chris" Skorski
Krzysztof "Chris" Skorski, 36, of New Britain, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Born in New Britain, he attended local schools and was an experienced landscaper. Chris was a man of strong faith and was a volunteer within the Christian community of New Haven. He was friendly and outgoing and always willing to help anyone in need. He is survived by his parents, Antoni and Teresa (Miron) Skorski; his daughter, Athena; his twin brother, Mark; his brother, Tomasz and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Waclaw and Stanislawa Skorski and his maternal grandparents, Boleslaw and Julia Miron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. Face coverings are required. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Visitation is private. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
