Kurt Ripple


1950 - 2020
Kurt Ripple Obituary
Kurt Ripple, 69, of New Britain passed away on April 27, 2020 after a long illness.
  He was born on November 21, 1950 and was the son of the late Franklyn Ripple
and the late Ruth Ripple.  He is survived by his sister, Susan Hine and brother-in-
law Thomas Hine of West Hartford.  In addition, he also leaves two nephews,
Christopher Hine of Princeton, New Jersey and Craig Hine of Oakland, California. 
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.  Burial will be at the
convenience of the family. www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
