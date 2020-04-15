|
|
Larry Clennie (L.C.) Owens was born on February 21, 1948 in Foley, Alabama to the late Ordangie Owens
and the late Georgia V. (Johnson) Dade. Larry was called to take his eternal rest on April 13, 2020. Larry
leaves behind his wife of 19 years Marie Owens of New Britain, CT, his daughter, Sharon Glasgow of
Newington CT, his son Tyrone Owens of Hartford, CT, his daughter Sonia ""Monique"" Owens of
Mitchellville, Maryland, his step-son Aaron Clayton of New Britain, CT, his step-daughter, Tasha Clayton
of New Britain, CT and his-stepson Tarik Clayton of New Britain, CT. Larry was preceded in death by his
step-daughter Sonya Clayton. Larry had a special love for his family and shared a deep bond with his
siblings Ordangie Owens of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Charles Owens (deceased), Roosevelt Owens
(deceased), Audrey Owens (deceased), and Ronnie Owens (deceased). He leaves behind several
cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren. Larry will be missed by a host of loving nieces,
nephews, relatives and friends.
After a brief stint in college, Larry joined the United States Army in June 1968 where he would serve in
Vietnam. Larry re-enlisted over the years and retired from the Army in 1988. After his military service,
Larry was employed in various positions until he finally retired in 2012. Larry lived an amazing life. He
was an avid sports fan with his favorite teams being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, UCONN Women
Huskies and the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team. He traveled the world and
completed all the tasks that God had for him to do on this earthly side and now those who knew him
can rejoice knowing that he is resting peacefully with our Lord.
A private burial, with military honors, will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the State Veterans
Cemetery. Erickson-Hansen Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of
Larry with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 15, 2020