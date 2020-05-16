|
Laurent J. (Larry) Carriere passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, May 11 after a long illness. He was 70 years old.
Larry grew up in Berlin, CT where he graduated from E.C. Goodwin Technical School in New Britain, CT. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard before becoming a high voltage electrician for CT Light and Power (now Eversource) for 36 years before retiring in 2004.
Larry met his wife Ann Marie while playing in a country music band. They married in 1972 and started a family. They lived along with their three sons, Timothy, Brian and Christopher in Cromwell, CT for 30 years. After retiring from CL&P, they moved to Littleton, NH where they lived for 8 years before settling for good in Enfield, NH.
Larry was an avid outdoorsman, loved country bluegrass music and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Larry is pre-deceased by his wife Ann Marie (Romegialli), his parents Real and Marie (Rouleau) and his brothers Normand, Raymond and Donald.
He is survived by his sons Timothy Carriere, Brian Carriere and his wife Nicole, all of Enfield, NH and Christopher Carriere of Plainville, CT, his sister Doris Kaszycki of Berlin, CT, his grandchildren, Liam, Dani, Carson and Reid, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no public services held at this time. Instead, a celebration of life will be held in his honor by invitation only once social distancing guidelines are eased.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 16, 2020