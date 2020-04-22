|
Laurette "Meme" Michaud Baron, 88, widow of O'Neil Baron, since 2001 of Bristol passed away on April 19,
2020 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol after a long illness with her daughter by her side. Laurette was born
November 25, 1931 in Ste. Rose du Degelee, Quebec Canada to Pierre Michaud and Emilia St. Onge. She
previously resided in New Britain before settling in Bristol. She graduated and attended schools in Canada.
Laurette was employed by Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford retiring in 1994.
She was a parishioner/member of St. Matthew Church, Forestville, as well as an active member in the French
Model Club and St. Jean's Baptiste Women's Auxiliary. She married O'Neil Baron and they made their home in
New Britain. She was a devoted wife and mother who cherished time spent with family. Laurette was a light
hearted woman, she had a loving and gentle nature with a great sense of humor. Talented in crocheting, she
donated most of her works to the church. She was an avid card player, enjoyed baking/cooking, gardening,
and spending time with family. Laurette will be most remembered for gentle and kind spirit. Her grandchildren
and great-great child were the loves of her life.
She is survived and will be dearly missed by her family: son Raymond and his wife Marie Baron of Plainville,
daughter Sandra Baron of Bristol; brothers Hilaire and George Michaud of Canada; sisters Irene Laguex of
Florida, Laurianne Theriault, Pierrette Landry, and Rolande Grenier all of Canada; two grandchildren Nicole
Baron and fiancé Adam Reinhart, and Courtney and husband Craig Staubley; and one great-grandchild, Drew
Staubley; as well as many nieces and nephews. Laurette is predeceased by her five brothers: Gerard, Lucien,
Joe, Roland and Leo Michaud.
Laurette's family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Hospice of Bristol Hospital, especially to
Katie, Marlene, and; Lea for their exceptional care. Also, a special thanks to Raymonde Michaud for being
such a wonderful sister-in-law.
New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services will
be private with burial at St. Mary Cemetery in New Britain. For an online condolence, please visit
www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 22, 2020