1/1
Laurie J. Pascoe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laurie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laurie J. Pascoe, 64, of New Britain, CT passed away peacefully Monday, September 7, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Laurie was the daughter of the late Merle and Ann (Sifodaskalakis) Vitali. She loved her dogs and spending time baking, gardening and playing cards with her nieces and always being in the company of family and friends. You will forever be in our hearts.
Laurie is survived by her three brothers John Vitali, Kenneth Vitali and Rick Vitali and her two sisters Linda Vernale and Janet Kolodziej. She is also survived by her twenty-four nieces and nephews. Laurie was predeceased by her loving husband James Pascoe in February of 2019. A Celebration of Laurie's life will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 6 p.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Wednesday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. To extend condolences to the Pascoe family or to share a memory of Laurie, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved