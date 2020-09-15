Laurie J. Pascoe, 64, of New Britain, CT passed away peacefully Monday, September 7, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Laurie was the daughter of the late Merle and Ann (Sifodaskalakis) Vitali. She loved her dogs and spending time baking, gardening and playing cards with her nieces and always being in the company of family and friends. You will forever be in our hearts.
Laurie is survived by her three brothers John Vitali, Kenneth Vitali and Rick Vitali and her two sisters Linda Vernale and Janet Kolodziej. She is also survived by her twenty-four nieces and nephews. Laurie was predeceased by her loving husband James Pascoe in February of 2019. A Celebration of Laurie's life will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 6 p.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Wednesday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. To extend condolences to the Pascoe family or to share a memory of Laurie, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM