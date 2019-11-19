Home

Burnam & Son Mortuary
201 CENTER ST
Bowling Green, KY 42101
270-843-2336

Laverta Mobley

Laverta Mobley Obituary
Laverta Mobley, 86, a former resident of New Britain, entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Warren County, Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Burnam & Son Mortuary Inc., 201 Center St., in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Services will be Saturday, at noon, at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. www.burnamandsonmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Alzheimer's Association.www.alz.org/kyin
Published in New Britain Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
