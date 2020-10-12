Lawrence "Larry" Hermanowski, 73, beloved husband of Teresa (Popiolek) Hermanowski of New Britain, Connecticut passed away suddenly on October 9, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut.
He was born in New Britain in 1947 to the late Maryon and Anna (Kryszczynski) Hermanowski and grew up on Broad Street, Little Poland - a neighborhood which never truly left his heart. Larry went to Sacred Heart School and graduated from New Britain High School in 1965. His first job after getting his degree was in the Plant Engineering Department at The Stanley Works Company. Larry went on to work for Whitnon, Grosite and EDAC traveling the country and world as a mechanical sales engineer specializing in the manufacturing and repair of spindles. Over the years, his work took him to Poland, Germany, Italy and numerous parts of the United States. Despite his travels, Larry's heart and soul never left New Britain. He had a lifelong commitment to the city and public service. As a sixteen year old high school student, he was one of the first gymnastics instructors for the Polish Falcons Club gymnastics team. Larry would go on to hold numerous posts in city and civic organizations. These positions included past president and current treasurer of the Pulaski Democratic Club, past president of the Polish National Alliance (PNA), member of the original Dozynki organizing committee, deputy city treasurer, member of the city plan commission and charter revision committees as well as being the current deputy registrar of voters. In addition to these positions, Larry served as a city Alderman for 12 years, from 1975-1977 and again from 2003-2013. Larry took pride in working on behalf of city residents, many of whom he would stop and chat with on his Friday night trips to Stop and Shop on Corbin Avenue. He was an unapologetic Democrat who was looking forward to voting this November. Larry also spent countless hours volunteering for the VITA tax program offered by New Britain's Human Resource Agency (HRA). Larry would spend every Thursday night and Saturday morning from February to April preparing tax returns for the residents of New Britain and central Connecticut. He would often bring home extra work so people would not have to wait too long to submit their returns.
Larry was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church in New Britain. He was an active member of the Polish community and assisted many newly arrived immigrants with finding housing and jobs. Larry was a person people could count on. He was always there to help anyone who needed him. Larry was an avid sports fan. He loved watching UConn basketball, and his family has special memories of him watching the National Championships in 2011 and 2014. But more than anything, Larry loved his family especially gathering together for birthdays and holidays. He loved being a "dziadek" and will always be remembered for his warm smile and easy going nature. He leaves a legacy that his family is proud to carry on.
In addition to his wife of 37 years, Teresa, left grieving his loss are his children Cindy Catanzaro and her husband Paul of New Britain, his daughter Monica Hermanowski-DeFronzo and her husband David of New Britain and his son Christopher of New Britain; three grandchildren whom he adored -- Grace, Matthew and Madeline and his brother Maryon "Herman" and his wife Patricia of Plainville. Larry also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws all of whom held a special place in his heart. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Edward.
Relatives and friends are invited to call TODAY Monday, October 12 from 4-7:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. Face coverings are mandatory. Social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 13 at 9:30 a.m. directly at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery immediately following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to "New Britain High School Baseball" c/o Roberto Mercado, NBHS, 110 Mill St., New Britain, CT, 06051. To share a message of sympathy with Larry's family, visit www.duksa.net