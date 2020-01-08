|
Lea (Pincelli) Brancato, 92, of New Britain, CT passed peacefully from this life Sunday, January 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of Gaetano "Tommy" Brancato for fifty-eight years. Lea was born on January 16, 1927 in Castelnovo Bariano, province of Rovigo, Italy, to the late Fulvio and Vilma (Suzzi) Pincelli. She came to the United States in her twenties with her mother, and they joined her father and sister already here. Lea and Tommy were married on April 29, 1961. She worked for over twenty years as a seamstress at Pola Marie Fashions in New Britain before retiring. Lea was a faithful member of St. Ann's Church. Her greatest joy was her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law and grandmother. Lea's gentle nature and ever present smile will be deeply missed by all who love her.
Lea is now reunited with her daughter Rosemarie whom she is holding tightly. Lea leaves behind her husband Tommy and two children, John Brancato and his wife Karen of Kensington, CT and Vilma (Brancato) Carlone and her husband William of East Longmeadow, MA, her five grandsons: James Brancato and Michael, Nicholas, Thomas and Jeffrey Carlone; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her loving sister and best friend Idea Partesano, her brother-in-law Emilio Partesano; her sister Ada Scotti and her brother Cleto Pincelli.
Funeral rites for Lea will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 with the procession departing at 10:15 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT., followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 101 North St., New Britain, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in St. Mary Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Directions to funeral home – I-84 east or west, exit 37 (Fienemann Rd) right off exit - one mile down on right. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To extend condolences to the Brancato family or to share a memory of Lea, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in New Britain Herald on Jan. 8, 2020