Lee (Fazzina) Stohl
Lee (Fazzina) Stohl, 96, of New Britain, widow of Robert E. Stohl, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at Monsignor Bojnowski Manor in New Britain. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, she was the daughter of the late Sebastian and Mary (Butera) Fazzina.
Lee attended St. Mary's School in New Britain, and graduated from New Britain High School in the Class of 1941. She continued her education to receive degrees from The Teachers College of Connecticut (now CCSU) with a Mathematics major and an English minor in 1945.
Lee was employed as a math and English teacher at Essex High School and Bloomfield High School. She took time off from work to raise her two daughters, and she later worked as a claims adjuster for Aetna Insurance, retiring in 1986. Lee was a member of St. Joseph Church in New Britain.
Lee had a wide variety of interests which included knitting, cooking Italian cuisine, bowling, reading, and membership in the Women's Club of New Britain for many years. She was active in her daughter's school PTA events, a chaperone and chauffer for many class outings, and a Brownie Leader. She loved spending summer vacations with her family not only at local beaches, but also all over New England. In her retirement she loved traveling to Las Vegas with Bob and many of their friends.
Lee met her future husband Bob when they were both 8 years old while living in a two-family house. They continued to live in that house after their marriage in 1947 until she moved to Monsignor Bojnowski Manor a few years ago. She always put her loving husband and family first and she and Bob shared a wonderful life together, always by each other's side for 69 years.
Surviving are two daughters, Pamela Stohl of New Britain and Lori Stohl of New York City; and several nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her daughters.
Funeral services and burial in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain will be private, per Lee's wishes. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of CT, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting the family with arrangements. Lee's family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Monsignor Bojnowski Manor for their care during her stay there. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Oct. 24, 2020.
October 24, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
