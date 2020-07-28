Leonard (Leszek) Suski, 71, of New Britain, passed away at the Veterans Administration Medical Center on Friday, July 24, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Poland to the late Henryk and Irena (Stachowiak) Suski, he immigrated to the United States at the age of 14 in 1963. The family first settled in Chelsea, MA where Leonard attended local schools. Soon after moving to New Britain, CT, Leonard enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He completed his basic training at the U.S. Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, IL in 1969. He served 7 years with the U.S. Navy and several more years as a civilian with the Military Sealift Command. Leonard loved travel and the sea, and he completed numerous tours of sea service to ports around the world. Once he settled stateside, he worked as a facilities manager for American Savings Bank and TD Bank. A hard worker from very young, no task was too big or too small for him to tackle and he was always ready to offer a helping hand both at work and to his family. He was a member of the Polish National Alliance in New Britain, a prior executive board member as well as at one time, permittee for the organization. Proud of his service to the United States, he was a member of various veterans' organizations over the years including the Northwest Veterans in New Britain. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Church. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Grazyna (Baginska). He leaves to mourn his loss and cherish countless wonderful memories his siblings: Joanna Suski Link and her husband Christopher, Anna Suski-Lenczewski and her husband Jan, all of New Britain; Witold Suski and Nancy Fagan of Hopewell Jct., NY; Roman Suski and his wife Renee of Amherst, MA; Janusz Suski and his wife Gina of Kihei, HI. He is also survived by his Godmother Cecylia Cygler, his cousin Ireneusz Cygler, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins both here and in Poland, and Emilia Baginski of New Britain. The family is most grateful to the Veterans Administration for their comforting care of Leonard in his final days.
The hours for visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 8:30 am to 9:30 am at the New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 am at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain. Interment will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery following the Mass. To extend condolences or share a memory with the family please go to www.newbritainsagarino.com.