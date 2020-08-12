1/1
Leslie Lucia Pietras-Castonguay
1964 - 2020
Leslie Lucia Pietras-Castonguay, 56, of New Britain, CT passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at The Hospital of Central Connecticut. Leslie was born on March 8, 1964 to Claire (Oleksy) and the late Chuck Pietras. She was a CNA who practiced local to the New Britain area. Leslie attended Sacred Heart School, Mary Immaculate Academy and NBHS. She was a very genuine and empathetic friend to all- including the rescue animals for which she was always a strong advocate. Leslie never hesitated to lend a helping hand and had a great sense of humor, making her the life of any party. She enjoyed spending her summers vacationing at Old Orchard Beach in Maine.
Leslie is survived by her mother, Claire Pietras; her husband Glen Castonguay; cousin Lucia Dranginis; godfather Roger Bogdan; her beloved dog Chloe; and many other friends and relatives. Leslie was predeceased by her father, Chuck Pietras and her brother Jesse John Pietras.
The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private. To extend condolences to the Pietras-Castonguay family, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
