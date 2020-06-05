Lillian Conaway, 86, of New Britain, passed away peacefully at Newington Health Care Center on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was a devoted mother, a humble friend and an overall giving person.
Born in Ailey, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Will and Ruby (McCloud) Clark. She was the widow of Johnnie B. Conaway. Lillian was formerly employed as a domestic worker and finished her career employed at the New Britain Board of Education. She was a New Britain resident most of her life, residing in the Pinnacle Heights Housing Projects, and was a member of St. James Baptist Church.
Surviving are her beloved children, Larry Conaway (Karen Green) of New Haven, CT, Marvin Conaway of Newington, CT, Annette Conaway of Hartford, CT, and Melody Cooper (Joe Cooper) of Indianapolis, IN; her brother and sisters, J.C. Clark, Willa Mae Clark, Alice Whitney, and Janice Clark; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many more family members. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Eunice Conaway, a brother, Eugene Clark, and two sisters, Anna Ruth Clark and Jewel Clark.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 8, at 1 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., New Britain. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Memorial donations may be made to online to The Conaway Fund via The Prosperity Foundation (https://fundslist.kimbia.com/prosperityfund) or send checks to 1287 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Please share a memory of Lillian with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.