|
|
Lillie Ruth (Jenkins) Dillard, 92, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in New Britain. She was the widow of John H. "Joe" Dillard and Jasper Perry.
Born in Scottsboro, AL, she was the daughter of the late Henry Jenkins and Margie (Helton) Jenkins. Lillie was a former Berlin and Rocky Hill resident and a New Britain resident most of her life. She was formerly employed as a nurse's aide at Cedar Crest Hospital in Newington and Rocky Hill Veterans Hospital before retiring. Lillie was a Jehovah Witness.
Surviving are her son, Joe H. Dillard of New Britain and a grandson, Idris Jason Dillard. She was predeceased by a son, James Herman Talley and her grandmother Lillie Bell Washington "Aunt Lillie".
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Please share a memory of Lillie with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 23, 2020