Linda "Lili" (Martins) Giordano, 60, of Newington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 15, 2020. Linda was born on June 1, 1960 in New Britain. She worked in Human Resources at the Community Health Network of Conn. Linda will be remembered for being a kind giving wonderful person and she will be deeply missed by her family. She is survived by her mother Jacqueline (Letrun) Martins, 4 siblings, Patricia Melfort of New Britain; Maria Vaccaro and her husband Tom of Southington; Odette Martins and Frank Martins, both of New Britain, her longtime companion, Douglas Shannon of Newington, her niece Francesca Carlton and great-niece Theresa Carlton, both of Clinton. She was predeceased by her father Francisco T. Martins. Donations in Linda's memory may be made to HHC at Home Hospice, 1290 Silas Deane Hwy, Suite 4B, Wethersfield, CT 06109. Services for Linda are being celebrated privately. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.