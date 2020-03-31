|
|
Linda L. (Whray) Kordek, 67, of Berlin, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Paul and Grace Whray, she came to this area in 1976, living mostly in New Britain and Berlin. She worked many years at Stanley Works in New Britain and prior to that worked at the American Diabetes Association in West Hartford. Among her hobbies, she enjoyed Rock Painting and crocheting. Linda is survived by her husband, George Kordek, her son Matthew Kordek and his friend Anna Anisimova; her close friend Kelly Stewart; two brothers and a sister, Ricky Whray, Thomas Whray and Joann Anderson, all of New Jersey and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a Service and Burial (keeping Social Distancing in mind) Thursday, April 2 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary Cemetery 1141 Stanley St. New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 111 Founders Plaza 2nd floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 31, 2020