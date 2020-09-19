Linda Lee (Nadeau) Staskiewicz, 70, wife of Vincent Staskiewicz, of Plainville passed away
on September 10, 2020 at her home with family by her side. Linda was born on December 28, 1948 in New Britain to Nellie and Ernest Nadeau who previously resided in New Britain before settling in Bristol. She graduated and attended Bristol Eastern High School. Mrs. Staskiewicz was employed by Saints. She married Vincent and they made their home in Plainville, CT. Linda was a devoted wife who cherished time spent with family. A light hearted woman, she had a loving and gentle nature with a great sense of humor. They were married and settled in Plainville where she dedicated much of her life to her family. She had a passion for cooking, baking bread, nature, antiques, taking long walks, and gardening. She spent most of her time with family. Linda will be most remembered for her good heart and gentle spirit. In addition to her husband, Vincent, she is survived and will be dearly missed by her brother David Nadeau, of Berlin; her sister Bobbie Thompson and her husband William of Bristol; her nephews Shawn Kunkler, Joshua Nadeau and Danny Nadeau; her nieces Ann Marie Kunkler, Vickey Abramczyk, Chris Abramczyk Gabrial Abramczyk and Maranda Abramczyk; and her special pet Jerrico. To leave and online condolence please visit www.sagarinofuneralhome.com