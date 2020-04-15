|
|
Linda May Clay of New Britain, CT passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at The Hospital of Central Connecticut surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on October 5, 1951 in New Britain, CT to Marguerite (Broadhurst) Clay and Clayton Clay.
Linda was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, auntie, cousin, and friend to so many that knew and loved her. Linda loved going to the movies, socializing with, and cooking for friends and family. Linda was always that friend that was there for you and was always there to lend a helping hand no matter what.
Linda is predeceased by her father, Clayton Lamar Clay, sisters Gloria Clay and Geraldine Clay and nephew Bobby Clay. She leaves to cherish her memory to her mother Marguerite Clay of Windsor, CT; son Andre Clay and wife Zondra of Windsor, CT; sons Devon Clay and Robert Clay, both of New Britain, CT; and daughter Chandarae Clay of Hartford, CT; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A private memorial will be held. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life ceremony will be held in the future. We would like to thank everyone for their calls and condolences.
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Linda with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 15, 2020