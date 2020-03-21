|
|
Linda N. Lumpkin, 66, of New Britain, CT died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Linda was born in New Britain, CT on May 7, 1953 and was the daughter of the late Oscar W. Edwards and Anna N. (Ellison) Edwards. She was a long time New Britain resident and was a former receptionist for TD Bank. Linda was the beloved wife of James S. Lumpkin.
Linda leaves her three daughters Shawnda, Victoria and Cynthia, her nine grandchildren Savon, Atyjah, Sedaya, Andre Jr., Jon, Cynthia, Hashim, Keanna, and Shirrelle, her brother John E. Robinson and niece Dana Robinson, her sister-in-law Patricia Nymah, her aunt Nannie Lampkin and a host of great grandchildren, cousins and friends. Special cousins Jackie Evans, Chris Burns and dear friend Vivian Williams. Linda was predeceased by her mother-in-law Emma L. Lumpkin and sister-in-law Roberta J. Crenshaw.
Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homegoing Celebration for Linda will be private at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain, CT. Due to the Coronavirus an executive order from the State of CT prohibits large gatherings to a capacity of fifty people for wakes and funerals. To extend condolences to the Lumpkin family or to share a memory of Linda, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 21, 2020