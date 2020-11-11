1/1
Linda Sue (Walentukonis) Catucci
1950 - 2020
Linda Sue (Walentukonis) Catucci, 70, of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain, the same hospital where she was born on March 24, 1950.
Family and friends may gather in celebration of Linda's life on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 7 p.m. Guests are asked to attend in accordance with CDC guidelines, wear face coverings and practice social distancing. For full obituary tribute and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Plainville Funeral Home
NOV
12
Service
07:00 PM
Plainville Funeral Home
