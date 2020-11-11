Linda Sue (Walentukonis) Catucci, 70, of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain, the same hospital where she was born on March 24, 1950.
Family and friends may gather in celebration of Linda's life on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 7 p.m. Guests are asked to attend in accordance with CDC guidelines, wear face coverings and practice social distancing. For full obituary tribute and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com.