|
|
Lois A. (Carlone) Wyskiewicz, 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren Sunday, April 5, 2020 . Lois was the widow of Edward J. Wyskiewicz who passed in 1985. She was born in New Britain and was the daughter of the late James and Sophie (Sedcieski) Carlone. Lois attended local schools and graduated New Britain High School in 1949. She started working at City Hall in the Public Works Dept. after high school where she made lifelong friends. Lois later worked for CL&P and then left to raise a family. Once the children were grown she returned to the workforce and enjoyed many fulfilling years working with children with disabilities at NBHS and Wheeler Clinic then ended her working career after retiring from Holy Spirit Church in Newington as the Assistant DRE to spend time with her grandchildren. She was an active member of St. Ann's Church and had a rich spiritual life which gave her strength and energy that overflowed into her varied parish involvement. Lois served as a member of the Parish Council, the Finance committee, the Parish Social Ministry, the Festival committee, the Stewardship-committee, the Liturgy committee, sandwich making and Easter for children. She co-chaired the giving tree project and the Special Anniversaries Event annually. Lois also participated in the Good Shepard Choir. She served on the Passion Play Committee as the assistant director. Lois was an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist and because of her commitment she received the St. Joseph Medal of Appreciation from Arch Bishop Henry Mansell in 2004. She was also committed to volunteering for her community. Lois served on the Zoning Board of Appeals and the committee of persons with disabilities. She was a member of the Greater New Britain Opera Association and enjoyed volunteering for the Veterans Hospital and Hospital for Special Care where she sat and rocked the sick babies. Lois helped out at Special Olympics, Senior Bingo, and Sandwich Making at the Friendship Center and was a dedicated volunteer to the Foodshare Program where she rarely missed a day. She spent many summers at Sound View and Hawks Nest Beach. Lois enjoyed traveling to Florida and Saratoga. She enjoyed trips to the casino and loved the Opera, having traveled to Broadway with friends to see her favorite shows. Lois was a huge fan of The New York Giants, The Yankees, and The UCONN girls basketball team. Lois' greatest love was her family. She was widowed at a young age, but through her faith in God and the help of family and friends, she was able to raise seven children alone and became the Matriarch of the family. Her grandchildren were the love of her life! She could always be found at numerous sporting events supporting them and she never missed a dance recital or Christmas pageant. Lois valued many family traditions and her family will carry with them wonderful memories, stories, wisdom and life lessons she handed down. She will be remembered as a beloved wife, loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend whose kindness, patience, caring and understanding made her who she was. Lois lived a wonderful life and will be greatly missed!
Lois leaves her seven children, her four daughters Sharon Bohuski (Steve) of Naugatuck, Marlene Wieloch (Paul) of Meriden, Cathy Scheidel (Jim) of Bristol, Cyndi Wyskiewicz of Virginia Beach, and her three sons Edward Wyskiewicz of Farmington, Dave Wyskiewicz (Amy) of Southington, and Jim Wyskiewicz (Patty) of New Britain. She also leaves nine cherished grandchildren: Brittny Wieloch, Mitchell Wieloch, Rachel Bohuski, Erica Bohuski, Josh Wyskiewicz, Jeff Wyskiewicz, Tristan Wyskiewicz, Landon Wyskiewicz and Aidan Wyskiewicz.
Private Funeral Rites will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial will be private in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann Church, The Friendship Center of New Britain or Foodshare. To extend condolences to the Wyskiewicz family or to share a memory of Lois, please visit ShakerFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 7, 2020