Lois (Kozalka) Arena
Lois (Kozalka) Arena, 80, of Berlin, wife of Ralph R. Arena, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Hospital of Central Conn. in New Britain. Born in New Britain, Lois was a lifelong Berlin resident and was a graduate of Berlin High School, class of 1958, and also graduated from Moody's Secretarial School. She was employed at several local travel agencies including, Globe Travel in New Britain. Later, she worked part time for New Britain Transportation Travel Department and Getaway Tours of Bristol as a tour escort. Lois was a member of Berlin Congregational Church; loved being at the Berlin Senior Center; was a member of the Berlin VFW Women's Auxiliary and enjoyed her morning "Call Group".
Besides her husband Ralph, she leaves a brother, Joseph Kozalka and his companion Jane Holmstrom of Kensington.
A private memorial service will be held at Berlin Congregational Church. Burial will be in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. There are no calling hours. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Berlin Congregational Church, 878 Worthington Ridge, Berlin, CT 06037. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
December 4, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
