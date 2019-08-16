|
Loreen J. Guenther, 62, of Berlin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at an area convalescent home. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late George and Lois (Falcetti) Guenther. She lived most of her life in Berlin and graduated from local schools. She had been a former employee at FoodMart.
In her spare time, Loreen would volunteer to help children to read and write. She also was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Church in Berlin. She is survived by her brother, Gerald R. Guenther of Berlin, her godfather, Donald and his wife, Barbara Falcetti, along with her godchild, Paul Falcetti, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 20, starting at 9 a.m. from the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Square, New Britain, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 485 Alling St., Berlin. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1141 Stanley St., New Britain. Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 19, from 5 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019