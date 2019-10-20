|
|
Lorraine A. Kettledon, age 78, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at her home in New Britain.
She was born April 12, 1941, to Edward J. and Jenny (Grabowski) Wnuk. She was a graduate of Mary Immaculate Academy and attended Central Connecticut State University. She enjoyed a successful career in the banking and finance industry, in both Connecticut and New Jersey. Lorraine was an active member of Saint Katharine Drexel Parish in New Britain, as both a communicant and volunteer.
She was predeceased by her parents and husband, Paul Kettledon. She is survived by her brother, Richard A. Wnuk and his wife Mary P. Wnuk of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and friends who enriched her retirement years.
A commitment service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 2 p.m., in the chapel at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St., New Britain. A Sunday Mass will be said in her name on Oct. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, Saint Jerome Church, 1010 Slater Road, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's name to Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, New Britain, or Sacred Heart School, New Britain.
