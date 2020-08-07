Lorraine Woodbury 75, of New Britain, CT passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Lorraine was born June 9, 1945 in Georgetown County, South Carolina to the late Bertha Lee Woodbury and Lonnie Woodbury. She moved to Connecticut in 1969 to reside in New Britain. While Lorraine was in CT she worked for Skinner Valve/ Honeywell for many years to which she retired. Lorraine was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed cooking, her favorite basketball team the Los Angeles Lakers and the late Kobe Bryant and shopping. Lorraine will be most remembered for her sense of humor, hardworking mentality and loving heart for her family and friends.
Lorraine leaves to cherish in her loving memory her children Lisa Woodbury, David Singletary both of New Britain, CT, Patricia Holman "Woodbury" of Virginia Beach, VA., and Jennifer Duriac of Bronx, NY, siblings Joanne L. Armstrong of South Carolina, grandchildren Jasmine Pollard, Shurei Singletary, Maurice Woodbury, Zymere Holman, Shaneequah (Sha) Singletary and Tamera Woodbury and one great granddaughter Kalisa Woodbury. Lorraine was predeceased by her sisters Thelma, Velma, Lear, Sally, and Senderritha. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Homegoing Celebration for Lorraine will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT with the Bishop Dale I. Shaw, Pastor, presiding. Committal service and final resting place will be in Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home. To extend condolences to the Woodbury family or to share a memory of Lorraine, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM