Louis Edward Rubinowicz (Lou Ruby) 80, of New Britain, CT passed to his eternal rest at home on Nov. 20 after a brave battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family.
Lou was born on May 14, 1940 in Meriden to the late Edward J. and Alyce Harding Rubinowicz. His family relocated to Machias, Maine where he graduated from Machias High School. Enlisting in the U.S. Army, he served in the Combat Engineers while stationed in Europe. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Connecticut, settling in New Britain where he lived the rest of his life.
He was employed by Van Way Webco as a professional printer.
Lou was a long-time active member of the Spartans Veterans Athletic Club, the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Lodge #957, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, the Oaks Club and the Austrian Donau Club. He was a passionate veteran with the highest regard for his country and fellow servicemen and servicewomen. He enjoyed conversations about global issues and was an avid traveler and "food buff," often planning trips around an out of the way stop that he had researched as well as traditional trips to the White Mountains, New Hampshire. He enjoyed golf, bowling, playing pool in his younger years as well as family vacations to Maine.
In addition to his first wife and the mother of his children Marianne Faulkner Rubinowicz of Southington, he is survived and will be dearly missed by his sister Alyce Ann Rubinowicz of Indianapolis, Indiana, his sons Phillip and his wife Melissa of Bristol and Edward of New Britain, his daughters Roseanne Silvia of Kensington and Marylou of Southington, his grandchildren Rachel, Joey, Stephanie, Anthony, Lindsey, Robbie, and Scott, along with his many friends and long-time neighbors. He is predeceased by his wives Carol L. Kowaleski and Mabel Marsiglia.
Calling hours will be held at New Britain Memorial/Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain on Tuesday. Nov. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Francis of Assisi Church New Britain at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Britain with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his memory may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org
or to any charity supporting our veterans. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.