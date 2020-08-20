1/
Louise E. (Hecox) Corning
1928 - 2020
Louise E. (Hecox) Corning, 92, of New Britain, beloved wife of the late Albert E. Corning, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 at Wadsworth Glen in Middletown. Louise was born in Ansonia on May 7, 1928 to the late George and Gertrude (Van Ness) Hecox and was one of six children. She then married Albert Corning on June 11, 1949 and had three children. She was employed by Wiremold for over twenty years before retiring. Louise was very family centered, entrusting values in her children that would sustain them in their lives. In her spare time, she loved to do word search puzzles, listen to old country music (but not Lorretta Lynn!), and loved to shop. She will be forever missed by her family and friends. Louise is survived by her three children, David Corning and his wife Iris of San Diego, Raymond Corning of San Francisco, and Jacqueline Miller and her husband Scott of Higganum. She is also survived by her sister in law Marion Menzel of New Britain and a special niece Madeline DeWildt and her husband Will of Avon and also by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Louise was pre deceased by her one brother and four sisters. Visiting hours for Louise will be held on Friday August 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the New Britain Memorial/ Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Avenue New Britain, Ct. A graveside service will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Avenue Hartford, CT 06114. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
8602290444
